Angola close to beat the 2015 African Cup medal record

Luanda - Angolan National Team won 59 medals at the Alvalade swimming pool, in Luanda, and is close to reaching the 2015 record.

So far, the country snatched 22 gold medals. Also 19 silver and 18 bronze at the African Swimming Championship in zone IV.

The result was attributed to the rise in wins recorded on Friday in the qualifying competition for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

