Angola defeated in COSAFA Cup

Angola national senior women’s team were defeated Sunday 1-3 by Zambia in the second round of group B of the COSAFA Cup played at Dobsonville stadium, Pretoria, South Africa.

Zambia had a 2-0 lead at the end of the first half, with goals scored by Jere (3') and NKole (20').

At minute 85, Jere found the back of the net once again to increase the lead (3-0),Luvunga reduced the score for the Angolans at minute 90+1(1-3).

The Angola national team dropped to second place in group B with three points.

The group is led by Zambia with four points, while Mozambique are in third place with one point and Comoros Islands at the bottom of the table with no points

Source: Angola Press News Agency