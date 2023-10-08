  • October 9, 2023
Hot News :

Angola defeated in COSAFA Cup

Angola attends UNHCR Executive Committee meeting

Troops eliminate 31 terrorists, apprehend 81 in 1 week – DHQ

Minister charges college on knowledge-based armed forces

Ex-lawmaker seeks more sustainable approach to end poverty, insecurity

Be good ambassadors by supporting FG policies, cleric tells youths

Angola defeated in COSAFA Cup

Share This Article:

Angola national senior women’s team were defeated Sunday 1-3 by Zambia in the second round of group B of the COSAFA Cup played at Dobsonville stadium, Pretoria, South Africa.

Zambia had a 2-0 lead at the end of the first half, with goals scored by Jere (3') and NKole (20').

At minute 85, Jere found the back of the net once again to increase the lead (3-0),Luvunga reduced the score for the Angolans at minute 90+1(1-3).

The Angola national team dropped to second place in group B with three points.

The group is led by Zambia with four points, while Mozambique are in third place with one point and Comoros Islands at the bottom of the table with no points

Source: Angola Press News Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2023 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.