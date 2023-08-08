Angola formalises Best Municipality Award

Angolan Government recently created the “Best Municipality of Angola Award” to ensure a continued improve in the public management of municipalities, through the promotion and appreciation of initiatives that guarantee the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of local government action.

This also include the integrity, good governance and adoption of the best practices in the territory's administration.

The objective, according to the Presidential Decree, is to encourage healthy competition between municipalities in promoting actions that tend to satisfy the population's needs and promote local development, by awarding distinctions, incentives that recognize innovative initiatives in municipal public management.

The regulation also mentions that the prize is of a social and symbolic nature, and constitutes a way of stimulating and encouraging the best management practices to transform the local reality and develop municipalities.

The award comprises two modalities, namely “Best Municipality by Category”, which distinguishes the three municipalities with the best performance in a given category, and “Best Municipality in all Categories”, which rewards those with the best performance in all categories, according to typology.

The award categories include fundamental areas such as Urban Planning, Infrastructure and Spatial Planning, Transport, Mobility and Accessibility, Connectivity, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Health and Well-Being, Education and Professional Qualification, Good Governance, Transparency and Quality of Budget Execution, among others.

The judge for the Best Municipality of Angola Award will be made up of seven members, whose the appointment is based on criteria such as suitability, competence and experience in the matters in competition.

While the candidacies will be presented by the municipal administrators to the provincial governments.

The prizes will include trophies, commemorative medal, certificates, delivery of financial support title and goods to support municipal development.

In accordance with its article 25, the award gala will be held on the 10th of August of each year, the African Day of Decentralisation and Local Development, and the results will be disseminated through the media and the official website of the Ministry of Territorial Administration.

Angola, with an area of 1.247.700 square kilometers, has 18 provinces and 164 municipalities

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)