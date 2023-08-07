FIBA Women Afrobasket: First lady hails D’Tigress over victory

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has commended the female national basketball team, D’Tigress for emerging champions at the 2023 AfroBasket championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

The first lady, who organised a reception for the team in Abuja on Monday, expressed joy over the victory, saying the team displayed dedication, commitment and unity.

She applauded the team for demonstrating the skills and sportsmanship that brought them the victory, which also made the nation proud of them.

“Your exceptional dedication, relentless team work and unwavering dedication have once again brought pride and honour to our nation. Your performance on the court is a testament to your hard work, discipline and excellence.

“You showcased your capability and served as role models for aspiring female athletes across Nigeria. Your accomplishment goes beyond the court; it inspired countless individuals especially women to pursue their dreams with dedication and perseverance.

“The collective efforts, unity and synergy you displayed during the tournament exemplify the qualities that we need to make our nation strong again,” she said.

The first lady encouraged the team to keep making the nation proud, while encouraging other women to emulate the good qualities displayed by the team.

“Your victory transcended sport, symbolising the potential that can be realised when a diverse group of individuals come together with a common goal.

“I am immensely proud of your achievement and the positive image you have projected for our country.

“Your success reinforces the fact that Nigerian women are capable of reaching the highest level in any endeavour,” she said.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, appreciated the first lady for the show of love and support, while stressing that the team would keep trying their best.

“The key officials were able to form a formidable team, they performed wonders in Kigai. Therefore, it is now time for us to go back to the drawing board and get set for future challenges.

“I want to assure you that with this formidable team, and with everything in place, they will equally perform more wonders,” said Abubakar.

The team leader, Amy Okonkwo, said the team was ready for future challenges and would always bring the cup home.

“I am thankful for this opportunity and for the gifts, for calling us in and showering us with gifts. This is just the beginning for us.

“What we are able to do in the AfroBasket gets us a big good sign, we can grow a lot from here and get ready for the world cup and the Olympics next summer,” said Okonkwo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defending champions D’Tigress had on Saturday defeated their Senegalese counterparts 84 – 74 in the final of the championship to win their fourth straight title.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria