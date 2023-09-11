Angolan basketball player joins Montpellier

Angolan basketball player Sara Caetano is expected to make her debut match at French senior women's basketball league after joining the Basket Lattes-Montpellier in July.

The 19-year-old, 1.72m tall, signed for the European team in July during Angola's participation in the African Nations Championship "Afrobasket2023" held in Kigali, Rwanda.

The point guard Sara Caetano had represented the French team ASVEL before joining Montpellier.

The player benefits from a study and sports scholarship as part of the cooperation between the Luanda’s Cazenga basketball team and an institution owned by former NBA player Tony Parker.

Sara Caetano is seen as one of Angola's most promising players playing in France and the national team.

For example, at the African Senior Women's Championship "Afrobasket`2023", held in Rwanda, she averaged 18.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.0 tackle, 1.0 block in 30 minutes of play.

In 2019, she was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the International Basketball without Borders tournament in Senegal.

Basket Lattes-Montpellier are currently third in the French league with 39 points and have already made two appearances in the Eurocup.

Source: Angola Press News Agency