Angolan Government to hold Information Technology Forum

The minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Mass Media, Mário Oliveira, announced this Wednesday in Luanda the return of the International Forum of Information and Communication Technologies of Angola (ANGOTIC), from June 12th to 14th of this year.

The event will take place at the Talatona Conventions Center, under the motto “Connectivity and Technological Modernization”.

The minister added that the forum will bring together national and foreign individuals from various sectors and social strata, public and private leaders, industry players, emerging mobile and fixed service providers.

It will also bring together experts and industry representatives from across the national and international Information and Communication Technology ecosystem in order to address important current affairs topics.

With the return of this event, the province of Luanda will once again host the largest international event on technologies, communications and innovation, named ANGOTIC 2023, two years after it stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

