ECN Initiates Preparations for Otjiwarongo and Grootfontein By-Elections



Hochfeld: A 24-year-old Angolan national was arrested on Sunday night at a commercial farm in the Hochfeld area for allegedly attacking and killing his girlfriend with a panga.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the Namibian Police Force (NamPol)’s head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Senior Inspector Maureen Mbeha, stated in an interview on Tuesday that the deceased was identified by her close relatives on Monday as 31-year-old Laina Iiyambo. Iiyambo was a Namibian national who worked at the same farm as the suspect.

“The alleged attack on her took place on Sunday night at about 20h30 on Olundago commercial farm in the Hochfeld area of the Okahandja district,” Mbeha said. Preliminary police investigations reveal that the deceased was attacked several times with a panga on her arms, neck, and head by her boyfriend.

Iiyambo died on the spot shortly after the alleged attack, and detectives are still working to establish the motive behind the incident, noted Mbeha. The suspect is expected to

make his first court appearance in the Okahandja Magistrate’s Court during this week on a charge of murder. Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.