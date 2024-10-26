Angolan teen dies glass bottle attack at Ohangwena



OSHAKATI: A 16 – year – old Angolan boy died after he was allegedly struck with an empty Coca Cola bottle by a 43 – year – old mentally challenged man at Oshikunde village in the Omundaungilo area on Friday evening . Namibian Police Force ( NamPol ) Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Ohangwena Region , Deputy Commissioner Melanie Mburuu , said the incident occurred on Friday evening . ‘ It is alleged that both the suspect and the deceased had lunch together , from there the deceased went to take a shower and while taking a shower the suspect used an empty Coca Cola bottle to hit the deceased on the left ear and he sustained a deep cut wound ,’ she said . Mburuu indicated that the deceased was found lying on his back in an unconscious state in the shower , he was taken to Oshikunde clinic and later transferred to Eenhana where he died on Saturday morning . Mburuu stated that the deceased was employed as a domestic worker and the motive behind the attack is unknown . The deceased and suspect are not relat

ed . Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency