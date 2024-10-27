Woman dies after being struck by government vehicle at Oniingo



The Namibian Police Force ( NamPol ) in the Oshikoto Region has reported the death of a 33 – year – old Namibian woman who was allegedly struck by a white Toyota GD6 double cab with government registration . According to the region ‘ s NamPol Crime Investigations Coordinator , Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo , the incident occurred on Saturday at approximately 20h45 at Oniingo location in Onambeke village , along the B1 road between Omuthiya and Ondangwa in Oshikoto ‘ s Onyaanya constituency . The deceased was identified as Kristofina Niitembu from Uukwanambwa village in the Onyaanya constituency . ” It is alleged that the driver of a white Toyota GD6 double cab with government registration was travelling from Ondangwa towards Omuthiya when he struck a pedestrian who ran into the road ,” stated Ekandjo . He added that the pedestrian died instantly , while the vehicle ‘ s driver was unharmed . ” The driver was on official duty at the Ministry of Agriculture , Water and Land Reform at the Onankali settlement

office ,” Ekandjo added . The body of the deceased was taken to Omuthiya Police Mortuary for a post – mortem examination . The deceased ‘ s next of kin have been informed of her death . Police investigations into the matter continue .

Source: The Namibia News Agency