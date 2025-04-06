Hot News :

Israel Bans Entry for Two British Parliamentarians Reports

Russia Claims Significant Ukrainian Military Losses in Recent Clashes

Ukraine Launches Multiple Strikes on Russian Energy Infrastructure, Says Russian Military

Ankara Hopes Israel Will Not Conflict With Turkey in Syria – Parliament Speaker

US Democrat Congressman Plans to Propose Trump’s Impeachment Within 30 Days

German Lawmaker Calls on EU to Freeze Dialogue With Erdogan Until Imamoglu’s Release

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Ankara Awaits Lavrov’s Participation in Antalya Diplomatic Forum

Share This Article:


Ankara: Ankara expects that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey from April 11-13, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti on Sunday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum will be held from April 11-13 in the tourist area of Belek in the south of Turkey under the theme of “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.” The forum will be held under the patronage of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and with the support of the country’s Foreign Ministry.



“We are expecting [Lavrov’s] participation,” the source said when asked about the possibility of the Russian foreign minister’s participation.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.