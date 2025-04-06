Israel Bans Entry for Two British Parliamentarians Reports



Ankara: Ankara expects that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey from April 11-13, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti on Sunday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum will be held from April 11-13 in the tourist area of Belek in the south of Turkey under the theme of “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.” The forum will be held under the patronage of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and with the support of the country’s Foreign Ministry.





“We are expecting [Lavrov’s] participation,” the source said when asked about the possibility of the Russian foreign minister’s participation.

