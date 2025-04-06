Israel Bans Entry for Two British Parliamentarians Reports



Ankara: Ankara hopes that Israel will not take a risk of a conflict with Turkey in Syria, Turkish Grand National Assembly (parliament) speaker Numan Kurtulmus said on Sunday. On Friday, Israeli Kann broadcaster reported citing a government source, that Israel will prevent Turkey from setting up its military bases in Syria and will take measures if the red lines are crossed. However, Israel seeks no confrontation with Turkey, the broadcaster added. At the same time, on Thursday, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, citing an Israeli official, that Israeli airstrikes on Syria were aimed at conveying “a message to Turkey,” urging Ankara to avoid setting up military bases on Syrian territory or interfering with Israeli activities in the skies over the country.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Numan Kurtulmus expressed his belief that Israel would not act irrationally by risking a conflict with Turkey. He emphasized that Israel’s intentions are explicit, referring to the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as having initiated actions to realize its strategic goals. Kurtulmus questioned Israel’s broader military actions in the region, including strikes on Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran, suggesting these were efforts to eliminate perceived threats.





In recent developments, Israel conducted extensive strikes on military targets in Syria, affecting cities such as Hama, Homs, and Damascus. The strikes targeted military airfields and a scientific research facility. The escalation followed a shift in power in Damascus, prompting the Israeli army to target former Syrian military assets, including weapons depots and air defense systems across various Syrian provinces. Previous strikes have also impacted a military airfield in Palmyra and the Syrian air force base T4.

