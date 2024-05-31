Anniversary: Miyetti Allah hails Tinubu, demands commission for nomadic education



Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has commended President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to developing Nigeria’s infrastructure, agricultural sector and enhanced security since his assumption of office.

The National President of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, made the commendation in a congratulatory letter to Tinubu, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)on Friday in Abuja.

‘ Congratulations to Mr President and Commander-In-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Bola Tinubu on your one year in office.

‘ On behalf of the over six million pastoral communities in Nigeria, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, the National Executive, Management and staff of MACBAN, I wish to congratulate you on your successful one year anniversary in office.

‘ Your one year in office, though tumultuous but stands you as a man of courage, conviction and vision with Renewed Hope to make Nigeria great.

‘ Your commitment to developing Nigeria’s infrastructure, agricultura

l development and enhanced security is a testimony that you are not only up to the task but to deliver dividends of democracy to the larger Nigerians populace.’

Othman-Ngelzarma noted that the Renewed Hope agenda on agriculture which intends to make Nigeria self-sufficient in its food security entails massive investment in both agronomy and livestock production.

‘ In view of this, MACBAN looks forward to your promise of creating a Ministry for Livestock to handle the N15 trillion Industry and its value chain.

‘ The industry stands to provide millions of quality jobs to Nigerian youth wallowing in unemployment and abject poverty which is a threat to National Cohesion and the security in the country.

‘ To achieve this objective, there is the need for immediate establishment and inauguration of the livestock implementation committee which you promised during the report presentation.’

Othman-Ngelzarma also appealed to Tinubu to allow for the stand-alone existence of the National Commission for Nomadic Educat

ion for the continued well-being of Nigerian nomads.

‘ We appreciate the efforts of security agencies in the country in combating crime but we express concern with the way and manner in which innocent pastoralists are being profiled and extorted.

‘ Yours Excellency, the hope you exude should be made a reality to strengthen the faith of ordinary Nigerians on your renewed hope agenda.

‘ We will continue to support you in your quest to strengthen institutional frameworks to make Nigeria and Nigerians the pride of Africa in innovation and productivity.’

Source: News Agency of Nigeria