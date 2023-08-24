Appointment of Information Minister, testament to his exceptional hard work – Institute

The International Press Institute (IPI) has described the appointment of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Malam Mohammed Idris, as a testament to his exceptional dedication and hard work.

The institute also said that his appointment indicated that President Bola Tinubu had trust and confidence in his abilities.

The Executive Director of IPI, Mr Frane Maroevic, gave the commendation

in a congratulatory letter he personally signed and addressed to the new Minister in Abuja on Thursday.

Maroevic said, “On behalf of the International Press Institute, it is with great pleasure that I extend my warmest congratulations to you on your recent appointment as the Minister of Information for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Your elevation to this important role is not only a testament to your exceptional dedication and hard work but also a reflection of the trust and confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has in your abilities.

“We at the International Press Institute are especially proud to have you as our esteemed member,” IPI chief said.

He added that, “your extensive experience and profound understanding of the media sector in Nigeria, intricacies of communication and information technologies make you an excellent choice for this crucial position.

“As a highly respected expert and dedicated IPI member, we look to your leadership in bringing forth positive changes and innovative strategies that will strengthen independent media and enhance the dissemination of accurate and timely information to the citizens of Nigeria.

“Wishing you all the best in your endeavours. I would like to offer IPI’s support and assistance in any way possible as you embark on this new and exciting chapter of your public service career.

“May your mandate be filled with accomplishments, inspiration, and fulfilment of your vision for Nigeria.”

Source: News Agency of Nigeria