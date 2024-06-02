Army School of Supply and Transport honours 7 Generals, others



The Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport (NASST) has honoured seven Generals and 20 other officers after 35 years of meritorious service to the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the generals honoured are Maj.-Gen. V.O Offiong, Maj.-Gen. B.N Salami, Brig. -Gen. MT Waboke, Brig.-Gen. M. Abiodun, Brig. -Gen. M.A Bolarinwa, Brig.-Gen. Idowu and Brig.-Gen. S. Umaru.

Speaking at the parade ground on behalf of the retirees, Maj. -Gen. Victor Offiong, said retirement from active service remained a natural and inevitable end.

According to Offiong, retirement begins to count from the day an officer passed out from the Nigerian Defence Academy.

‘Our joy and that of our families, colleagues and friends gathered here knows no bounds as we take a final bow from this noble Corps of great logisticians.

‘It is a day of grave emotional feelings, nostalgic memories, wholesome gratitude, unending joy and above all, a sense of unwavering fulfilment.

‘Let me on behalf of my retired colleagues, mos

t respectfully appreciate the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja and the Corps Commander, Maj. Gen. Adekunle Adeyinka for organising this memorable pull out parade in our honour.

‘Our collective gratitude goes to the other Senior Logistics, retired Generals and senior officers.

‘As we finally bid farewell to the Corps of the proud logisticians, I want to encourage all our successors not to only sustain our modest strategic achievements but to surpass them by all means no matter the challenges,’ he said.

Offiong, however, urged the Supply and Transport Corps not to rest on its oars, adding that, the entire Nigerian Army dependent largely on the support of the Corps to achieve its core mandate and mission.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria