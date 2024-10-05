Association to celebrate disc jockeys’ influence on Nigeria’s music, entertainment sector



Deejays Association of Nigeria (DJAN) in collaboration with Leadership Scorecard Magazine, is organising an awards to celebrate creative influence of Disc Jockeys (DJs) in Nigeria’s music and entertainment industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the upcoming 2024 Nigerian Deejays Awards, aimed at recognising unsung heroes of Nigeria’s music and entertainment industry will hold on Dec. 6, in Abuja.

Humphrey Onyima, Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Scorecard Magazine and organiser of the awards, stated this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria’s music industry had witnessed explosive growth, based on its significant contributions to the global music scene.

Onyima, who is also the project consultant, said that the industry was thriving from the dominance of afrobeat to the infusion of traditional Nigerian rhythms in modern soundscapes.

‘However, while artists, producers, and music video directors are often celebrated in numerous awards shows, the critical rol

e of deejays(DJs) remains largely underrepresented and uncelebrated.

‘Notwithstanding, deejays are vital players in the music ecosystem. They shape trends, promote artists and serve as cultural ambassadors by introducing new sounds to local and global audiences.

‘Yet their contributions often go unnoticed. So based on that, Nigerian Deejays Awards seeks to fill the gaps by acknowledging and celebrating the creative influence of DJs in Nigeria’s music and entertainment landscape,’ he said.

The project consultant further said the awards ceremony aimed at recognising and celebrating the achievements of Nigerian DJs, who had contributed significantly to the growth of the music industry.

‘It is to elevate the status of DJs by providing a platform that highlights their importance and influence within the entertainment ecosystem, as well as inspiring future generations of deejays, showcasing Disc jockey (DJ) as a legitimate and influential career path.

‘It aims at p

romoting professionalism within the DJ community by encouraging excellence, creativity and innovation, and also document the historical contributions of pioneering DJs who have shaped Nigeria’s sound culture,’ Onyima added.

According to him, the nomination process would allow DJAN members, as well as the public to nominate DJs through an online platform, when a jury of industry professionals would be selected to vet the final nomination.

He added that there would be performance and recognition during the show, where DJs would be required to perform throughout the award ceremony.

‘In aspects of collaboration and partnership, music streaming, nightclubs and event venues, DJ equipment manufacturers, telecommunication companies and government bodies will be involved in such celebrations.

‘The significance of the award is to recognise the crucial role that DJs play in promoting new artists, making and breaking hit songs by bringing global attention to Nigerian music.

‘By creating an annual competition for exc

ellence, which will motivate the DJs to continue raising the standard of their craft whether in mixing, live performance or music curation.

‘It will also expose them by opening opportunities for mentorship, collaboration and career growth among others,’ he said.

Also speaking, Prince Akim Edeh, National President of DJAN, said the awards ceremony, which happens to be the maiden edition, would be one of its kind in recent times.

According to him, effort has been made to create awareness and they have also reached out to their partners to make the event a remarkable one.

‘DJAN is the king of entertainment, bearing in mind that every artist needs a DJ. The DJs have not been recognised in any category in many awards.

‘We are not happy about it, so we have decided to take the bull by the horns by making it the mother of all award, where others will partner to sustain their own,’ DJAN president said.

NAN also reports that the key a

wards categories include; Best Club DJ, Best Radio DJ, Best Afrobeat DJ, DJ of the Year( Overall Excellence), Best Female DJ, Best Event DJ.

Others were Breakthrough DJ of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award(Pioneering Contribution) and Electronic Music DJ of the Year.

The targeted audience are the DJs(emerging and established), musicians and producers, entertainment executives, media professionals, music enthusiasts, government and cultural agencies and youths interested in the creative industry.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria