Pipa concert held at China Art Festival in Croatia



A concert of pipa, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, was held in Zagreb on Friday evening, as part of the China Art Festival, the first of its kind in Croatia.

This special musical night, held at the Culture and Information Center Maksimir, was organized by the China-Croatia Economic and Cultural Cooperation Association. The festival runs from Oct. 1 to 6 with exhibitions, tea art, pipa performances, and cheongsam shows.

“We are very happy to be here to have the chance to show the Chinese culture,” said Bai Xiaoting, president of the association.

“It is a Chinese traditional instrument which has already 2,000 years of history,” said Zhao Yang, the musician, who expressed excitement about her first visit to Croatia and shared her performing experiences across Europe.

