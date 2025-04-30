Nengola Clarifies Air Conditioners in Presidential Graves at Heroes’ Acre

SYDNEY, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi proudly announced a few months ago their first-ever Axi Select traders to have reached the Pro M stage of their capital allocation program, with each securing $1 million in funding.

To celebrate this major milestone and their remarkable achievement, the two traders, Francisco Quesada Godines and Daniel Gutiérrez Viñas, visited Axi’s headquarters in Sydney, Australia, where they were formally inducted into the Axi Pro Hall of Fame, and were presented with their $1M cheques, celebration trophies, and certificates of achievement. The visit also included a series of interviews where the traders reflected on their trading journey with Axi Select, their strategies to reaching the top milestone of the program, and the unique opportunities that the program provides.

Rajesh Yohannan, Chief Executive Officer of Axi, shared his excitement for the program’s success, noting “The value of Axi Select extends far beyond funding. Both Francisco and Daniel benefitted from an array of support features such as the EDGE score, our dashboard and leaderboard, our exclusive trading room, and our vast educational resources, each one designed to elevate traders’ edge in the markets.”

Following the incredible news of Axi Select’s first two $1,000,000 funded traders, 22-year-old Kayan Freitas also joined the ranks of Pro M traders, accessing the top funding amount. Reflecting on his success, the trader commented that “It’s a big responsibility”, but, at the same time, is confident in his skills and is ready to rise to the challenge.

Launched in 2023, Axi Select offers traders the opportunity to access capital funding up to $1,000,000 USD and earn up to 90% of their profits. Moreover, Axi Select traders benefit from $0 membership fees*, trading on a live account, unrestrictive trading conditions, an exclusive trading room, and more.

The Axi Select programme is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content is not available to AU, NZ, EU and UK residents. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. * Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

