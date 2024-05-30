Axi launches their biggest global trading competition ever, with $250,000 USD up for grabs

The trading competition is to have 49 winners including a grand prize of $100,000 USD

SYDNEY, Australia, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi has launched 2024’s biggest global trading competition, with a total prize pool of $250,000 USD.

Axi is shaking the waves, inviting traders of all sizes to trade their edge and win mega prizes, including the grand prize of $100,000 USD. Over 45 prizes will be given for ROI, top trading volume, best ROI each week, as well as five random prizes of $500 USD per week.

Registration for the competition has commenced, and the four-week contest is set to run from June 3 to June 30. Per the broker, the competition is open both for new or existing clients, and ambitious traders who are interested in participating should open or already have a live trading account with Axi, deposit a minimum of $200, and trade at least 1 lot.

Louis Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer at Axi, shares his excitement for the upcoming competition: “‘Trade Your Edge’ is our strapline, and in June we invite our traders to do just that – trade their edge on their favourite markets like Forex, Gold, Crypto, for a chance to win amazing cash prizes, including the top prize of $100,000 USD.”

This has been a very successful financial year for the broker; they’ve recently introduced cutting-edge new programmes and have also expanded their partnership portfolio to include Man City Women, LaLiga club Girona FC, and England international and six-time Premier League winner John Stones as the company’s Brand Ambassador.

To learn more about the competition and register, visit:

https://www.axi.com/int/ promotions/global-trading- competition

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFDs trading broker. As the preferred broker for thousands of ambitious customers in over 100 countries worldwide, we help all types of traders, trading businesses, banks and financial organizations find the edge they need to achieve their financial goals through informed transactions made on the world’s financial markets. Axi offers a comprehensive range of assets including CFDs for several asset classes such as Forex, Shares, Oil, Precious Metals, Coffee, Indices, and other commodities.

At Axi, we take pride in our reputation as an honest, fair, and responsible broker. Our numerous global awards and reviews attest to the confidence and trust we have earned from our customers who value our exceptional service, fast execution, secure payments, and easy withdrawals. Similarly, we also work pro-actively with leading regulatory governing authorities around the world to ensure that we surpass the highest industry standards.

The trading competition is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. Not available to AU, NZ, EU & UK residents. T&Cs apply.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: Media.Enquiries@axi. com

