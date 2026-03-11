Bank Windhoek Launches 2026 Cancer Apple Project

Windhoek: Bank Windhoek on Wednesday launched its 2026 Cancer Apple Project. The initiative raises funds for the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and this year will focus on childhood cancer awareness and patient support services.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the 26th edition aims to build on the N.dollars 38.4 million raised since the project began in 2000. This year, the bank is selling apples for N.dollars 6 and apple juice for N.dollars 10 at all its branches. The bank said in a press release that the project remains a flagship programme.

The bank highlighted the community-focused nature of the project, stating, "It's a proper big effort for the community. All the money goes to national outreach and palliative care. We've got the apples and the juice in all the branches now, so it's very easy for folks to get involved."

New digital features for 2026 include a donation tracker on the website and the ability for clients to donate N.dollars 5 through mobile apps during transactions. Schools and individuals can also purchase virtual apples starting from N.dollars 6. The campaign includes a corporate challenge and cash prizes for top schools, while customers with the highest online orders also stand a chance to win an iPhone 16 Pro.

The bank emphasized the importance of each purchase, stating, "Every apple bought is a gesture that brings hope. We want to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by cancer across the country."