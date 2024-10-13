Banwa: Students plant trees in Solenzo to mark patriotic commitment days



Primary school students in Solenzo responded to the call of the governor of the Boucle du Mouhoun region by planting trees in schools to mark the national days of patriotic commitment and civic participation, scheduled from October 2 to 16.

Cailcedrats, cashew trees, neem trees, baobabs were donated to schools in the city and those in villages where classrooms were covered.

In fact, the provincial environmental department offered several seedlings to the different schools and each open class was able to plant a tree.

“As part of the national days of patriotic commitment and civic participation, we decided to introduce children to tree planting. Each class was able to plant a tree and should maintain it,” said the head of the Solenzo 1 Basic Education District, Jean Marie Toé.

“I planted a baobab because we can make sauce and we can sit under it,” rejoiced Eliane Kienou, a CE1 student at Solenzo A school.

“Trees are very useful, especially the baobab. When we talked about the palaver tree before, it was

under the baobab. Its leaves and fruits are edible,” confided Mr. Toé.

Source: Burkina Information Agency