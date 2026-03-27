Basic Services Key to Okongo’s Growth: Lebeus

Okongo: Chairperson of the Ohangwena Regional Council, Efraim Lebeus, emphasized that access to basic services will be central to Okongo's growth as the village sets its development priorities under the newly launched five-year strategic plan for 2025-2030.According to Namibia Press Agency, at the launch of the strategic plan on Thursday, Lebeus highlighted that infrastructure such as roads, water, sanitation, and electricity remains critical to unlocking development and improving livelihoods through its strategic pillars. These pillars include infrastructure development, environmental sustainability, land and effective service delivery, socio-economic development, good governance, and financial sustainability.'These pillars speak directly to the heart of development. They recognize that roads, water, sanitation, and electricity are not luxuries but are the foundation upon which dignity, investment, and opportunity are built,' Lebeus stated. He noted that the plan aligns with national development framewor ks such as Vision 2030, National Development Plans (NDP6), and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This alignment ensures that Okongo is not developing in isolation but as part of a coordinated national and global effort to eradicate poverty, improve access to basic services, promote sustainable urban development, and strengthen governance and accountability.Lebeus stressed the importance of coordinated, integrated planning across all sectors in the region to achieve reflective results. Okongo Village Council chairperson, Tuhafeni Shapopi, also emphasized that the plan reflects contributions from various stakeholders, including residents, business owners, traditional leaders, and the youth.Shapopi remarked that the launch is a defining milestone for the village as the plan signals the council's commitment to delivering development that responds to the needs of the people. 'As the leadership of Okongo, we believe in deliberate and inclusive planning to achieve our targets. Therefore, by launching thi s strategic plan, we are stepping forward to improve the well-being of our community in so many ways as guided by the plan,' Shapopi stressed.