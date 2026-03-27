Ekandjo Joins Continental Council

Windhoek: Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC)'s Brand, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability Officer, Tim Ekandjo, has been appointed to a newly established pan-African Creative Council tasked with strengthening how Africa tells its story to the world. Ekandjo is among a select group of communications, media, and branding leaders brought together under the Opportunity Africa initiative.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Ekandjo expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Opportunity Africa Creative Council, describing it as a bold new movement to reframe Africa's story. He emphasized his eagerness to collaborate with Africa's top minds in brand and marketing to share the continent's narrative with pride.

In a media statement issued on Thursday, the council highlighted that the initiative is part of a broader continental effort aligned with Agenda 2063. It aims to promote a more balanced and forward-looking narrative about Africa, particularly as global competition for investment and influence increases. The statement noted that the council unites senior leaders who have shaped narratives at various levels, guiding the creative direction of the initiative and ensuring its relevance and cultural resonance across markets.

Moky Makura, Executive Director of Africa No Filter and co-chairperson of the council, expressed the organization's privilege in serving as secretariat and helping to steer the initiative. Makura highlighted the unprecedented level of expertise and collaboration involved in building the narrative infrastructure needed to reframe the continent's story.

Faith Adhiambo, Communication Officer for Agenda 2063 at the African Union Commission, added that the initiative aligns with the commission's Information and Communication Directorate's mandate. Adhiambo emphasized that this work will enhance communication of the Union's priorities and amplify Africa's voice, reflecting the continent's aspirations under Agenda 2063. She encouraged more partners to join the growing movement to shape a narrative that builds The Africa We Want.