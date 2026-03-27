RA Unveils Strategic Priorities and Digital Plans for Road Infrastructure

Windhoek: The Roads Authority (RA) has announced its strategic priorities centered around the rehabilitation of ageing road infrastructure, improved maintenance, and the rollout of digital services aimed at enhancing service delivery across Namibia. RA Chief Executive Officer, Hippy Mbahupu Tjivikua, outlined these plans during a media engagement held in Windhoek.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Tjivikua highlighted the challenges posed by an ageing road network, with some roads surpassing their design lifespan. Recent heavy rains have exacerbated the situation, causing additional damage to infrastructure in various parts of the country. "Our teams are already on the ground attending to emergency repairs on roads affected by rain damage," Tjivikua stated.

Emphasizing the importance of future-proof planning, Tjivikua noted that infrastructure development should consider future demand, stating, "We do not build infrastructure for now, but for the next 20 to 50 years." He revealed that key road corridors across the country are being prioritized for rehabilitation and upgrading, with a new strategic plan set to launch next month. Road safety remains a critical focus, with Tjivikua advocating for increased public awareness and responsible road use. "Every life lost on our roads is one too many," he added.

RA Executive Officer for Engineering Services, Conrad Lutombi Muatjetjeja, detailed that Namibia's road network comprises approximately 50,000 kilometers of both surfaced and unsurfaced roads. He stressed the need for around N.dollars 5 billion annually to maintain the network effectively, noting that current funding levels fall short, contributing to a maintenance backlog. "If maintenance is not done on time, the cost increases and ultimately affects the road user," Muatjetjeja explained.

Meanwhile, Acting Executive Officer for Transportation, Tauko Nambinga, discussed the authority's efforts to implement digital systems aimed at improving service access. "We are digitising our services to allow customers to access them from anywhere at any time," Nambinga stated.