Transnamib Launches Hydrogen-Powered Locomotive Pilot Programme

Windhoek: TransNamib Holdings Limited has welcomed the rollout of a pilot programme to test a dual-fuel hydrogen-powered locomotive, describing it as a key step towards modernising its fleet and advancing low-carbon rail transport. In a media response to Nampa, TransNamib's Manager of Corporate Communications, Alina Garises, said the board has approved a six-month trial of the prototype locomotive, which will operate on both hydrogen and diesel along the Walvis Bay-Windhoek corridor.According to Namibia Press Agency, the pilot, implemented in partnership with CMB.TECH Namibia and supported by Africa Global Logistics, will initially cover 50 return trips between the Port of Walvis Bay and a container depot near Windhoek. Garises said the trial will be evaluated using a performance matrix focusing on fuel consumption, reliability, operational efficiency and the locomotive's ability to meet customer requirements. 'Any decision on whether to expand the trial beyond the initial 50 round trips will only be made a fter the full six-month evaluation period,' she said.She added that the long-term viability of hydrogen as an energy source will depend largely on its cost in Namibia, with affordability expected to be a key factor in determining any future rollout. As part of the trial, TransNamib will conduct a comprehensive set of operational and technical assessments along the 414-kilometre Walvis Bay-Windhoek corridor, which is characterised by steep elevation changes. Garises said the route provides a rigorous test environment for the pilot.'These will include safety, training and operational procedures related to hydrogen storage, handling and refuelling, as well as fuel efficiency, locomotive performance, reliability, maintenance requirements and overall cost-efficiency compared to conventional diesel locomotives,' she said. TransNamib also indicated that while its current fleet primarily relies on diesel locomotives, it may explore converting portions of the fleet to hydrogen-diesel technology depending on the ou tcome of the pilot.During the trial phase, hydrogen storage, handling and refuelling will be managed by CMB.TECH Namibia, while TransNamib will focus on compliance, operational integration and building internal capacity in training and maintenance. By repurposing an existing locomotive, the pilot is also expected to provide a practical and cost-effective framework for decarbonising rail transport across Namibia's largely non-electrified network.