Be good ambassadors by supporting FG policies, cleric tells youths

Prophet Timothy Arabambi, the General Overseer of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Reformation Land, Olunloyo, Ibadan, has admonished Nigerian youths to be good ambassadors by supporting Federal Government policies.

The cleric made the call in his sermon at the youth wing celebrations on Sunday.

Arabambi, particularly admonished the youth in the house of the Lord to be closer to God and be good ambassadors of Christ at all times.

According to him, God is the only way to salvation, peace and unity in life, adding that there was no way one can be successful without Jesus Christ.

He stressed that since President Bola Tinubu assumed office, social vices hindering progress of the country had reduced to the barest.

The cleric, who commended the youth for ensuring endurable peace, urged them to join him in prayers and supplication to God as a panacea to peace, growth and development.

He urged the youth to use themselves as platform for the propagation of government’s agenda, while he implored them further to exhibit unity and cooperation among themselves, saying by doing so, the sky is their starting point.

According to him, no country, in spite of its capacity for sciences and technologies, can excel if there is no peace in the land.

“There is need for the youth to partner with the Federal Government to ensure there is peace in the country.”

“We should be closer as never before, irrespective of our culture, tradition and other barriers, in order to continue to make the country a land of peace and honey,” he stressed.

Speaking further, the cleric appealed to the youth to always be good ambassadors of Jesus Christ, our lord and personal saviour and pray for the success of President Tinubu-led administration.

The prophet said that the on-going economic recession would soon be over, adding that what Nigerians needed now was to be fervent in prayers to God to redeem this great nation from the hands of both internal and external aggressors.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria