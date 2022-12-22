Berseba man stabbed to death over alleged girlfriend

A 45-year-old man was reportedly killed at Berseba in the Tses area of the //Karas Region on Wednesday.

The Namibian Police Force’s crime report on Thursday indicated that the incident occurred at about 04h15 when the 22-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed the deceased with an Okapi knife in the neck and back, after an argument over the deceased alleged girlfriend.

“It is further reported that the suspect and the deceased were drinking together and were involved in a verbal argument over the deceased relationship, which resulted in a fight,” it read.

The deceased, Matheus Nudupa was rushed to the Berseba clinic but succumbed to the injuries upon arrival.

The suspect was arrested and the murder weapon was confiscated. The deceased next of kin have been informed.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency