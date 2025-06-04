Ministry of Health Commissions 36 New Ambulances for Nationwide Deployment

Bitget Sponsors Summer School: Deep Dive into Blockchain at University of Zurich

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced a partnership with the University of Zurich, the world’s top #3 university (according to Coindesk’s 2021/22 rankings) for blockchain education. The exchange will sponsor the 6th edition of International Summer School—Deep Dive into Blockchain 2025 program at the University of Zurich Blockchain Center (UZH BCC), offering scholarships and career opportunities to blockchain-curious students. This marks a new chapter in Bitget’s commitment to blockchain education and youth empowerment.

The scholarship initiative, part of Bitget’s broader $10M Blockchain4Youth (B4Y) program, aims to make high-impact blockchain education more accessible to bright, motivated students, presenting them with wider opportunities. Deep Dive into Blockchain (DDiB) is the University of Zurich’s flagship international summer school, hosted by the Faculty of Business, Economics, and Informatics in collaboration with the Global Student Experience and organized by the UZH Blockchain Center under the academic leadership of its chairman, Prof. Dr Claudio J. Tessone. The three-week program offers an immersive, interdisciplinary exploration of blockchain from academic, technological, legal, and economic perspectives.

“We are delighted to partner with Bitget for Deep Dive into Blockchain. Their support empowers the next generation of blockchain professionals by making education all around the globe more accessible. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of fostering innovation, diversity, and global talent in the Web3 space,” — Dr Claudio J. Tessone, Professor of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies, University of Zurich, and Director of Deep Dive into Blockchain.

In an ecosystem often defined by its complexity and speed, education remains the most enduring bridge between innovation and understanding. Built on these beliefs, Bitget is funding scholarships for up to 10 students who meet both the academic and financial criteria set by UZH. More than just a subsidy, the Bitget Blockchain4Youth Scholarship is a belief that the future of blockchain should be built by the most capable minds, not just the most privileged.

Each scholarship will fully cover tuition, accommodation, transportation within Zurich, access to academic materials and site visits, as well as participation in intercultural programs and events. This comprehensive support structure is designed to empower students to focus not on logistics but on learning, and to walk away not only with a certificate but with a deeper perspective.

“As someone who entered this industry from outside the traditional mold, I know what access and opportunity can unlock. This scholarship isn’t just about learning blockchain—it’s about equipping future leaders with the tools to question, to build, and to leave the space better than they found it. That’s the kind of legacy we want to help shape,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO at Bitget.

“As much as the world needs more developers, lawyers, or economists, it needs more cross-disciplinary thinkers who understand the full societal impact of blockchain,” he added.

The 2025 program will also feature a masterclass by Bitget COO, Vugar Usi Zade, offering students firsthand insight from one of the industry’s leading operators. This academic-industry dialogue enables the long-term strategic partnership between Bitget and UZH, anchored in mutual goals of innovation, education, and responsible development.

With this partnership, Bitget isn’t just funding education. It’s shaping the future of the industry.

For more details and updates, visit the official program page here .

