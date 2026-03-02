Bitget Publishes February 2026 Proof of Reserves, Maintaining 169% Total Reserve Ratio

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has released its February 2026 Proof of Reserves (PoR), reaffirming full backing of user assets amid continued market volatility and cautious investor sentiment across digital asset markets.

The February snapshot covers BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC, with corresponding reserve data published on Bitget’s Proof of Reserves transparency page. As with previous disclosures, the update includes on-chain wallet attestations and a self-verification tool that allows users to confirm their inclusion in the Merkle tree using anonymized identifiers, preserving both transparency and privacy.

As of the February reporting period, Bitget maintains a total reserve ratio of 169%, remaining well above the industry standard 1:1 benchmark. Asset-specific reserve ratios stand at 352% for BTC, 147% for ETH, 100% for USDT, and 104% for USDC, confirming that all user balances across core assets are fully covered by on-chain reserves.

“Periods of uncertainty are when transparency carries the most weight,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “February continued to test market confidence, but our reserves remained consistently over-collateralized. Proof of Reserves is not a reactive disclosure, it’s our internal commitment to reflect how Bitget operates through every market cycle.”

Despite persistent macro pressure and heightened volatility, Bitget’s reserve structure remained stable, ensuring uninterrupted access to user funds and platform operations. Proof of Reserves functions as a core component of Bitget’s broader security framework, operating alongside its Protection Fund and continuous risk monitoring systems. Merkle root verification allows users to independently validate balances without exposing personal or account-level data.

As Bitget continues to expand its Universal Exchange model, bringing crypto, tokenized assets, and onchain markets into a unified trading environment, regular Proof of Reserves reporting remains foundational. Ongoing disclosures provide users with a clear, verifiable view into platform solvency, reinforcing trust as market conditions evolve.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

