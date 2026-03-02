Telkomsel Expands Capsyl Cloud Deployment with Synchronoss

Indonesia’s Largest Mobile Operator Builds on Successful Mobile Launch and Premium Tier Expansion

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”), a global leader and innovator in personal cloud platforms, today announced the continued expansion of its partnership with Telkomsel, Indonesia’s leading mobile network operator. Building on the successful launch of Capsyl Cloud for mobile subscribers, Telkomsel plans to extend the service to premium tiers and prepaid perks for subscribers, with commercial availability targeted for 2026, reinforcing the operator’s strategy to deliver an operator-led cloud experience differentiated from over-the-top alternatives.

Following the initial deployment in March 2025, the service has continued to expand across Telkomsel’s mobile base. In June 2025, Telkomsel introduced a 50GB cloud storage perk as part of select mobile plans, followed by the introduction of a 100GB and 200GB premium tier in September 2025, enabling customers to securely store, manage, and access their photos, videos, and other personal digital content across devices.

Telkomsel will continue to build on the existing service in Q1 2026, introducing additional prepaid perks, bundled offers, and incremental enhancements designed to expand customer choice and deepen engagement across its mobile subscriber base. As part of its longer-term roadmap, Telkomsel plans to extend the service to premium tiers for all mobile subscribers with commercial availability targeted for 2026, bringing secure cloud storage and content management capabilities to all Telkomsel mobile users.

“Telkomsel’s continued expansion of Capsyl underscores the growing role personal cloud services play across both postpaid and prepaid mobile experiences,” said Pat Doran, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Synchronoss. “By extending cloud capabilities across both postpaid and prepaid mobile, Telkomsel is creating a more unified digital ecosystem for its customers while unlocking new opportunities to drive engagement and long-term loyalty.”

“With the growing demand for digital tools and the fast-growing cloud market, Telkomsel cares for customers to have a digital lifestyle with cloud services,” said Lesley Simpson, Vice President of Digital Lifestyle at Telkomsel. “With Telkomsel’s successful launch of Capsyl Cloud, Telkomsel’s postpaid mobile subscribers can continue to enhance the service while preparing to bring these across all mobile users with premium tiers. Now, with a better 5G experience, this improved evolution reflects our commitment to delivering secure, practical digital solutions that fit seamlessly into everyday life.”

Capsyl Cloud is a secure, cross-platform personal cloud solution that enables users to back up, organize, and protect photos, videos, and files across smartphones, tablets, and computers. The platform supports tiered storage models, bundled offers, and premium upgrades, allowing service providers to tailor cloud services to different customer segments.

About Telkomsel

Telkomsel is Indonesia’s largest digital telecommunications service provider, serving hundreds of millions of mobile customers nationwide. As part of the Telkom Group, Telkomsel delivers a broad portfolio of connectivity, digital, and lifestyle services, supporting Indonesia’s digital transformation across consumers, enterprises, and communities.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies, a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and other advanced features, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Domenick Cilea

Springboard

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9663824