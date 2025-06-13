Shanghai to Host FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series Final from 2025 to 2028

Bitget’s May Report Highlights 21% increase in Futures Trading Volume Accelerating it to top #3 exchange

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released its May 2025 Transparency Report, highlighting growth in trading activity, product innovation, global expansion, and social impact despite a consolidating crypto market.

In May, the total crypto market cap fluctuated from a high of $3.6 trillion to close at $3.28 trillion, with daily trading volume averaging $84.44 billion. Despite broader market consolidation, Bitget’s trading volume surged by 21%, led by a 26% increase in futures trading. Spot trading reached $107 billion, ranking Bitget as the #3 crypto exchange globally by spot volume, just behind Binance and Bybit, and capturing an estimated 8.9% market share, according to Coingecko data.

Bitget added over 500,000 new users in May alone, contributing to more than 2 million new users in Q2 2025. Bitget also recorded an industry-leading 192% Proof of Reserves ratio, and its Protection Fund hit an all-time high of $725 million, reflecting a long-term commitment to transparency, asset security, and user protection.

May was a milestone month for Bitget Wallet, which rebranded under the “Crypto for Everyone” identity and rolled out major upgrades. Key launches included Paydify integration for seamless LATAM fiat onramps, a “Shop with Crypto” marketplace for spending at 300+ global brands, and Bitget Wallet Alpha, a mobile-native hub for token discovery and one-click trading across 130+ blockchains.

Bitget forged key partnerships to drive adoption and education, teaming up with Sweat to expand crypto access in Southeast Asia, and collaborating with Cryptita to launch a blockchain encyclopedia for youth, promoting early crypto literacy.

Product rollouts this month included the highly anticipated launch of Bitget Live, a real-time streaming feature designed to empower creators and expert traders to share their insights directly on the platform. The exchange also unveiled BGUSD, a USDC-pegged stablecoin backed by tokenized real-world assets including US Treasuries. Bitget Wallet became the official wallet for LINE’s Mini Dapp Portal, allowing LINE’s 196 million users to access Kaia chain games and tools via Bitget.

Bitget continued to expand its listing of new digital assets, welcoming RLUSD, Ripple’s USD-backed stablecoin, to its platform. Bitget also listed Shardeum, a scalable, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, allowing users to access high-performance DeFi protocols and smart contract applications. The addition of USD1, a stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial and affiliated with the Trump family, signaled Bitget’s commitment to onboarding digital assets that aim to bridge fiat and crypto for broader user adoption.

In May, Bitget advanced its social impact efforts through its Blockchain4Youth program, which marked two years with over 8,000 participants and global outreach across 70+ countries. It also supported Google’s “Build With AI” Hackathon, delivered emergency aid to earthquake-affected families in Myanmar, and expanded its Starlink Program in the Philippines to bring satellite internet to underserved islands, supporting long-term digital and blockchain inclusion.

From its strong on-chain integrations to fiat-crypto innovation, Bitget continues to set new benchmarks in exchange trust, product utility, and real-world Web3 applications. Bitget’s sustained momentum positions it as a key driver in the next phase of crypto evolution.

