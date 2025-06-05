Boisson Advances to French Open Semifinals; Djokovic Achieves Grand Slam Milestone



Windhoek: Namibia’s national blood supply has dropped to critical levels, prompting the Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) to issue an urgent appeal for donations. Zita Tobin, Manager of Marketing and Donor Relations at NamBTS, in a press release issued on Wednesday, said that the service requires 250 units of whole blood per day to meet demand throughout the month of June.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Tobin highlighted that the colder months pose additional challenges, as regular donors are often deferred due to colds and flu. She also noted that the recent public holidays in May significantly reduced collection opportunities, even though the need for blood remained constant.





Tobin emphasized that despite the holidays, motor vehicle accidents still occurred, cancer patients continued their treatment, and babies were born, some requiring life-saving transfusions. All blood collected is currently being issued immediately to patients, leaving no reserve supply.





She further explained that while all patients have received blood, there are no reserves. This situation necessitates daily efforts to meet hospital demands, meaning donors need to donate regularly. NamBTS is operating fixed donation centres in Windhoek, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Oshakati, and Ondangwa, alongside scheduled mobile clinics across the country.

