Prominent U.S. Economist Calls for Greater Dialogue Between West and Global Communities



Walvis Bay: The champion of the Southern Stream Division Football League and a team poised to join the Debmarine Namibia Premier Football League will be determined next weekend, with the competition narrowed down to two teams, Blue Birds and Eleven Arrows.





According to Namibia Press Agency, it will be a tough encounter between the two teams next weekend in the final game of the league, with the title set to go to the wire, with either Blue Birds or Eleven Arrows set to emerge victorious. Following their 2-0 triumph over Friends FC on Saturday and a 2-all draw against relegated Latinos on Sunday, Blue Birds will be seeking to write their history by beating Arrows and qualify for the top-flight league after just one season in the first division.





Birds sits at the summit with 40 points garnered from 12 wins and four draws. To claim the title, they have to beat their closest rival in their final encounter. Eleven Arrows are also trying to force their way back into the top league following their relegation two years ago. The Kuisebmund outfit will be gearing up for a must-win game against their arch rivals, the Birds, on Saturday in a bid to return to the league. Arrows bolstered their title challenge over the weekend with a 2-0 win over Friends FC and a decisive 4-0 triumph against Latinos.





They are second with 39 points from 11 wins and six draws. At the bottom of the table, Black Africa is poised to join Hardap-based Latinos FC in the second division; however, to avoid this outcome, they must defeat Ramblers by a margin of more than 11 goals, which appears to be impossible. Black Africa struggled significantly to escape relegation after losing 1-0 to Mariental Soccer Club on Saturday and suffering a 4-2 defeat to Try Again on Sunday.





The battle for the top three spots remains wide open, with Mariental SC (3), Dates Eleven (4), and Friends FC (5) all on 33 points after 19 games. Mariental SC defeated Black Africa (1-0) and Ramblers (1-0), while Dates Eleven beat Orlando Pirates 3-0. Friends FC suffered two 2-0 losses to Eleven Arrows and Blue Birds.





Other weekend results also included Try Again playing to a goalless draw against Ramblers, while Oranjemund defeated Orlando Pirates 3-2.

