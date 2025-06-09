Prominent U.S. Economist Calls for Greater Dialogue Between West and Global Communities



Windhoek: After withdrawing from its joint bid with Botswana to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Directorate of Sports is yet to close a bank account opened for the failed project – raising concerns over alleged misuse of public funds. The BONA bid was meant to position the two countries at the forefront of African football and leverage the tournament to boost tourism and infrastructure. To facilitate this, the Directorate of Sports opened a special project account with Bank Windhoek, approved by the treasury.





According to Namibia Press Agency, with the envisioned partnership not materialising after Namibia withdrew at the last minute in April 2023 due to financial constraints, the account was supposed to be closed in accordance with treasury stipulations. Two years later, it however remains operational. The State Finance Act of 1991 and the related Treasury Instructions outline the requirements for opening and managing special project accounts. These rules emphasise that such accounts should be audited and closed once a project concludes, ensuring accountability and transparency in the management of public funds.





Information available to Nampa shows that the account remains active. Some officials at the sports directorate claim that the account is not audited, and has been receiving funds not meant for BONA activities, but classified as sporting or youth activities. Records in Nampa’s possession indicate that the account number has been operational with transactions involving various individuals, service providers, and the 2024 African Games held in Ghana.





Sources within the ministry claim that financial advisors ‘have been silenced through international youth and sporting activities, as cash keepers (treasurers) benefit from substantial travel and subsistence allowances.’ ‘As we speak, this account is active and is used to hide funds for other activities not related to BONA. The use of these funds on this account does not follow any procurement or treasury rules and it has become the account for corrupt and unethical activities,’ said a source who requested anonymity.





Documents reviewed by Nampa indicate that in August 2024 alone, N.dollars 938 551.50 was disbursed from the account to athletes and a service provider, with approval signed by the ministry’s accounting officer, Erastus Haitengela. Sources indicate that numerous other unaudited transactions pass through this account. The only available audit – for the financial year ending 31 March 2023 – shows that the account of the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service includes a BONA account, with reported funding exceeding N.dollars 5 million. No subsequent audits have been made public.





Repeated attempts by Nampa over the past two months to obtain official comment from the Directorate of Sports and the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture have been unsuccessful. Minister Sanet Steenkamp requested a formal response from the directorate, but no communication has been forthcoming.

