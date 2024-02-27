Boy attacked and killed by crocodile

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Kavango East Region on Tuesday reported another case of a crocodile attack, this time of a child killed by the reptile. NamPol acting regional commander in the region, Deputy Commissioner Eino Nambahu told Nampa that on Sunday, 14-year-old Edward Mwambu Katjire was attacked and killed by a crocodile. According to Nambahu, Katjire went to the Kavango River at Shadjunu village with a friend to fish and bath. While bathing the crocodile attacked him. A search was conducted at around 18h00 and his body, severed into two, was recovered. His next of kin have been informed and police investigations continue. Meanwhile, Nambahu said they still have not recovered the body of 23-year-old Alberthina Vishoni Ndumbu, who was attacked by a crocodile last week Thursday at Mabushe village. Ndumbu's body as well as the reptile that attacked her have not been found yet despite a search party in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism starting Friday, he said. It is alleged that Ndumbu went to the river with two other young women to collect water and fish when the crocodile caught and disappeared with her body in deep water. The incident happened between 18h00 and 19h00. Investigations in this matter also continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency