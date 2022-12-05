Building a bridge to the future: “Cloud Open Day” of China-South Africa enterprises has been held successfully

JOHANNESBURG and BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On December 1, “Bridge to the Future,” a theme activity of “Cloud Open Day” of China-South Africa enterprises, jointly organized by NEC Longyuan Power, South China Economic and Trade Association, and People’s Daily Online South Africa, was held simultaneously in China (Beijing, Gansu) and South Africa (Johannesburg, Northern Cape) via live video link. This commemorated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Africa.

The event encouraged “One Belt, One Road” people-to-people interactions, highlighted the tale of clean energy cooperation in developing “One Belt, One Road,” and displayed the positive international reputation of Chinese businesses through cross-border cultural exchanges.

Cedric Thomas Frolick, House Chairperson of Committees, Oversight and ICT in the National Assembly of Parliament for the Republic of South Africa, Liu Guoyue, Chairman of National Energy Group, H.E. Siyabonga Cwele, Ambassador of South Africa to China, and Wang Wen’an, President of South China Economic and Trade Association delivered speeches, and Chen Xiaodong, Chinese Ambassador to South Africa delivered a video message.

Lazarus Mahlangu, Director of IPP Programme monitoring, Minister Plenipotentiary of the Embassy of the Republic of South Africa to China, Mogamat Mahdi Basadien, Yusuf Timol, Minister Economic, South African Embassy in the Peoples Republic of China, Gary Smith, Deputy Director General of the Propaganda Bureau of the SASAC, State Council, and Mr. Hou Wenan, First Class Inspector.

Mr. Hou Jie, Deputy Director General and First Inspector of the Publicity Bureau of SASAC, Mr. Zhang Bin, Deputy Director General of the Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were amongst many distinguished guests invited to attend the online event.

“China Meets Rainbow,” “Hello, New Energy,” and “Talking About Low Carbon Future” were the three segments that made up the event’s “Rainbow to the Future” theme.

The Yumen Wind Farm in Gansu Province, which has a climate and landscape resembling South Africa, and the De Aar Wind Farm in South Africa, the nation’s first Chinese wind power project to integrate investment, construction, and operation, were the stops on the joint journey through the cloud, from China to South Africa.

This “Cloud Open Day” is the third consecutive year since 2020 that NEC Longyuan Power has held an open day for the public in the country where the project is located.

