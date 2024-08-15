Burkina: The government sends a message of unity to Catholics celebrating the Assumption



Ouagadougou: A government delegation led by the Minister of State, Minister of Civil Service, Labor and Social Protection, Bassolma Bazié brought its support and a message of national unity to the place of Catholics celebrating the Assumption this August 15 in Ouagadougou.

The government delegation mandated by the President of Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré and including the Secretary General of the Government and the Council of Ministers, Mathias Traoré, went to the Saint Augustin parish of Bissighin, a district located to the north of the capital where the mass was celebrated by Father Bernard Eude Compaoré.

The delegation shared the solemnity of the ascension of the Virgin Mary into heaven with the entire Catholic community of Burkina Faso.

Translating the message of the Head of State, Mathias Traoré recalled that the difficult times that Burkina Faso is going through require unity between the sons and daughters of the country.

‘There are some who are at the front, others are fighting in hospitals, in th

e fields and in churches and it is together hand in hand that we will save this country and put it on the path to development’ , he called.

Father Bernard Eude Compaoré, on behalf of the Metropolitan Archbishop of Ouagadougou Monseigneur Prosper Kontiébo and the diocesan and parish family of Bissighin, expressed his gratitude and consideration to the Burkinabè executive in general and the President of Faso in particular .

He indicated that through prayers, actions taken in unity and solidarity, the dragon of terrorism which is attacking the country will be defeated.

‘We reassure you of the availability of the Catholic Church to play its part so that peace returns to Burkina,’ he concluded.

Source : Burkina Information Agency