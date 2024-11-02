C-G National Park Pledges Repositioning Through Strategic Collaborations.



Abuja: Dr Ibrahim Goni, Conservator-General of the National Park Service (NPS), has pledged to enhance the service standing both locally and internationally through strategic collaborations. The Conservator-General made this commitment in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Goni stated that his dedication to service was further strengthened by a commendation letter from Mr Umar Gari, Chairman of the Serti-Baruwa Local Government Area in Taraba. Goni emphasized that the park’s recent recognition as a World Heritage site by the World Heritage Volunteers has motivated him to pursue more strategic collaborations.

Gari, who also spoke with NAN, praised Goni for the transformative initiatives introduced at Gashaka Gumti National Park under his leadership. He noted that these initiatives led to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Africa Nature Investors, which has enhanced park protection, improved internal security, and positively impacted the loc

al community through various initiatives.

Gari also commended the Conservator-General for appointing Deputy Conservator of Parks (DCP) Jonah Moses, a native of the local government, as acting Conservator of Parks for Hadejia Wetlands National Park. He further lauded Goni’s efforts in creating job opportunities for local youth and appealed for more employment opportunities, particularly in senior positions.

The chairman assured Goni of his community’s unwavering support for the National Park Service’s efforts to achieve international standards in conservation and sustainable management of Nigeria’s parks.