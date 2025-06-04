Cambodia Generates Over 252 Million USD from Milled Rice Exports in Early 2025



Phnom Penh: Cambodia exported 344,199 tons of milled rice in the first five months of 2025, generating a gross revenue of 252.3 million U.S. dollars, the Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF) announced in a news release on Wednesday. Forty-eight companies were involved in shipping the country’s milled rice to 63 countries and regions during this period, with China remaining a key importer.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Cambodia exported 90,665 tons of milled rice to China from January to May this year, earning 53.2 million dollars in revenue. The CRF’s secretary general, Lun Yeng, detailed the composition of the exports, stating that 75.56 percent was fragrant rice, 19.33 percent was white rice, 2.43 percent was parboiled rice, 2.03 percent was organic rice, and 0.65 percent constituted other types of rice.

Penn Sovicheat, Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce, highlighted the impact of international trade agreements on Cambodia’s export capabilities. He noted that the Reg

ional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement and the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA) have been instrumental in enabling Cambodia to export its agricultural products, including milled rice, to China and other RCEP countries with tariff concessions. “Under these trade deals, a number of Cambodian products, especially high-quality agricultural produce such as milled rice, yellow bananas, mangoes, longans, and peppercorn, as well as some wild aquatic products, have been exported to China with preferential tariffs,” Sovicheat told Xinhua.