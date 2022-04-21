Cenored announces power outage in Otavi constituency

Residents in the Otavi Constituency will be without electricity for two days due to a faulty transformer supplying power to their households, the Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored) has announced.

Cenored Public Relations Officer, Charlie Matengu at a media briefing on Thursday at Otjiwarongo said the faulty transformer which belongs to NamPower is situated in the Kombat area, and the problem was noticed on Wednesday afternoon at about 16h53.

“Areas being affected are Kombat valley, NamWater pump station, NBC transmission tower, Otavi military base, Otavi four-way filing station, Khorab Lodge, National Youth Service Reitfontein centre, commercial farms in the area and farming plots situated between Kombat and Otavi,” he said.

Matengu stated that the power outage experienced since Wednesday might only be restored on Friday at an unknown time once NamPower technicians bring another transformer from Windhoek where it is stored.

There is no standby transformer in the area of Kombat or Otavi, therefore the only available transformer so far has to come from NamPower’s headquarters in the capital, said Matengu.

NamPower on its part issued a media statement also on Thursday morning apologising to all affected communities, businesses, government institutions, farmers and the general public for the inconvenience caused by the power outage.

Cenored distributes electricity to the individual households in the central areas, which is generated or imported in bulk by NamPower.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency