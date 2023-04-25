Cerqueira calls for boosting cooperation between Angola and Morocco

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira, highlighted Monday in Rabat the need to boost bilateral cooperation with the Kingdom of Morocco.

Speaking in a meeting with members of the Angolan diplomatic corps in Rabat, in the scope of a five-day visit at the invitation of the Moroccan parliament as part of the cooperation, Carolina Cerqueira stated that Morocco has potential and experience that can contribute to Angola´s development.

“Morocco has a very important role in the African continent, because it is one of the countries with the strongest economy in Africa. One of the richest and most developed countries in Africa and an example to be followed in the continent”, revealed Carolina Cerqueira.

To her, Morocco has a very important “value” in the African context and it should be taken advantage of for the well-being of the Angolan communities.

The Angolan parliament Speaker appealed to the diplomatic mission to make the issuance of entry visas to Angola flexible so as to attract more investors and investments which contribute to the development of Angola.

Carolina Cerqueira said that as regard to the parliamentary domain, the National Assembly can take advantage of the Moroccan experience to boost its actions in the pacification process of Africa, taking into account Angola´s crucial role in the Great Lakes Region in Southern Africa, the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP), and other regional organizations.

The parliamentarian stressed the need for the strengthening of parliamentary diplomacy for the pacification of the continent, especially with emphasis in the Eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"The Angolan parliament has a very important role in the regional and international political context, focusing on parliamentary diplomacy to contribute to actions aimed at the welfare of communities and pacification", informed Carolina Cerqueira.

In her view, given the role it plays in the regional, African and international contexts parliamentary diplomacy plays a major role in affirming Angola within the world arena.

During the five-day visit, the Angolan parliamentary delegation made up of deputies Alcides Sakala, Lourdes Caposso and Narciso Benedito, as well as the secretary general of the National Assembly, Agostinho Nery, has on the agenda the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Chamber of Representatives, meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Morocco, Rachid Talbi Alami, with the President of the House of Councillors, Naam Miyara and courtesy meetings with officials of the Angolan diplomatic mission.

According to the program, the Angolan parliamentary delegation is also scheduled to visit the Mausoleum of King Mohammed V, a trip to Tangier city in the northwestern region of Morocco and a visit to the Port of Tangier Mediterranean.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)