Cervical cancer second most common in Namibian women: Nangombe

Cervical cancer is preventable and treatable, but remains one of the most common cancers in women worldwide, and the second most common type of cancer among Namibian women.

It is also the third most common cancer in women between the ages of 15 and 44.

This was revealed here Wednesday by Ben Nangombe, Executive Director (ED) in the Ministry of Health and Social Services during the handover of N.dollars 2 million raised by the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project to the Cancer Association of Namibia.

Nangombe stated that cancer is one of the four major Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), with cervical, breast, and prostate cancers ranking among the top five. It accounts for nearly 70 per cent of all deaths worldwide with an increase of 67 per cent in Sub-Saharan Africa between 1990 and 2017.

Namibia, he said, therefore, supports the Framework for Cervical Cancer Prevention, noting that the National Strategy for Cervical Cancer Prevention will build on the cervical cancer prevention interventions included in the Namibia NCDs Strategic Plan in order to ensure Namibia meets the 90-70-90 targets by 2030.

“The ministry believes that healthy women lead to healthy families and communities. We will not stop until all women and their families, regardless of where they live, have access to the healthcare services they require to live happy and productive lives,” he said.

He, therefore, urged all stakeholders to support the implementation of the Cervical Cancer Elimination Strategy, with the goal of ensuring that no woman dies from this entirely preventable disease.

“In addition, the ministry is advocating for and taking the lead in the prevention of cancers and all NCDs by raising awareness, providing education about healthy lifestyles, promoting early detection, sharing information about Namibia’s most common cancers, and finally providing adequate medical treatment for all Namibian cancer patients,” he said.

According to him, one of the most important factors in ensuring success in cancer control and prevention is careful targeting and efficient use of limited resources.

As a result, Namibians must join forces and pool resources in the fight against NCDs.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency