Migrants need to be respected: Kashikola

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Daniel Kashikola, has implored Namibians to treat migrants with respect, saying they flee their countries seeking better living conditions.

Speaking during the launch of the National Migration Policy here on Wednesday, Kashikola said migrants are often treated inhumanely due to their migrant status, stressing that societal stereotypes characterise migrants as criminals or as “stealing” jobs.

He emphasised that the policy is aimed at identifying and addressing challenges faced with immigration to enable the country to manage it better.

“We look at people coming into our country as criminals and foreigners and we have a mind-set that migrants come to steal our jobs. That mentality needs to stop. Migrants should be able to enjoy their lives and benefit from the policy,” he noted.

The deputy minister further indicated that migration is an economic issue that requires government intervention, noting that people migrate because of conflict in their countries and in search of better livelihoods.

At the same event, International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Regional Director for Southern Africa, Ashraf El Nour, congratulated the ministry on the launch of the policy for Namibia.

At the same occasion, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila said migration is a global phenomenon that requires global solutions and responsibility sharing, noting that no country can effectively manage migration on its own, hence collective efforts towards migration are vital.

“All countries around the world are impacted by migration, be it as a country of origin, transit or destination, or often a mix of all three. Thematic areas of the national migration policy are international immigration, migration data and statistics, irregular migration and human trafficking migration,” she noted.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency