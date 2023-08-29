Chief Justice highlights role of guarantee judges

Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Leonardo stressed Monday in northern Bengo province the implementation of the figure of the guarantor judge in the country's judicial system.

Speaking at the end of his visit to Bengo province, the Justice said that the figure of the guarantor judge protects citizens against possible arbitrary decisions, in the name of their fundamental rights.

Since its entry into operation (2 May this year), guarantee judges have dealt with 146 cases in Bengo province, he said, considering "very good work".

At the Caboxa penitentiary facility, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court said that mechanisms are being refined so that there is speed in the arrival of certificates of sentences for the parole of prisoners.

He defended the need for the prisoner to be informed about the time of the liquidation of his sentence.

“I receive few complaints from the Caboxa penitentiary establishment, but I have just been informed of four or five cases of expired sentences and we will see these cases”, he underlined.

On his visit to Bengo province, Joel Leonardo inspected the functioning of the Dande Comarca court, the only one in Bengo province.

He also held separate meetings with the judicial magistrates and with workers from the Dande district court

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)