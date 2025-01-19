China Expresses Willingness to Foster Stable Relations with U.S.: Chinese VP



Washington: Chinese Vice President Han Zheng has declared China’s readiness to collaborate with the United States to ensure the steady growth of bilateral ties. Han emphasized the importance of adhering to the strategic guidance provided by the head-of-state diplomacy and implementing the crucial agreements reached between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Han made these remarks during a meeting with U.S. Vice President-elect J.D. Vance. Han is presently in Washington, D.C. to attend Trump’s inauguration ceremony as Xi’s special representative, following an invitation from the U.S. side.





In his discussion with Vance, Han conveyed Xi’s greetings to Trump and extended congratulations to Vance on his election victory. Han highlighted that mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation are essential principles for both countries to uphold. By doing so, the two nations will not only advance their progress and benefit their citizens but also contribute significantly to global peace and development.





Han noted that economic and trade relations remain crucial topics of shared interest for both countries. Despite existing differences and frictions, China and the United States possess substantial common interests and opportunities for collaboration. Han stressed the importance of enhancing dialogue and consultation to address these issues effectively.

