Aerosols Offer New Hope in Weakening Dangerous Cyclones: Australian Study

Beijing: China launched an electromagnetic monitoring satellite on Saturday, which is expected to enhance the country’s “space-air-ground” integrated monitoring capabilities for major natural disasters.



According to Namibia Press Agency, a Long March-2D carrier rocket lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, successfully sending the Zhangheng 1-02 satellite into its planned orbit. The launch marks an important step in improving China’s ability to monitor and respond to natural disasters through advanced satellite technology.

