China Reaffirms Support for Iran’s Sovereignty and Dignity



Tianjin: China will continue to support Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and dignity, resisting power politics and bullying, defending its legitimate rights and interests through political negotiation, and adhering to the principle of good-neighborliness and friendship to continuously improve and develop relations with its neighboring countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made these remarks in north China’s Tianjin. He was addressing Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who is visiting China for the council meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to strengthening bilateral ties amid regional and global challenges. The Chinese Foreign Minister’s statements were seen as an affirmation of the longstanding part

nership between China and Iran, especially in the context of their membership in the SCO, which focuses on political, economic, and security cooperation in Eurasia.