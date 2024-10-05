China science, technology news summary Oct. 5

The following is a summary of published science and technology news of China.

NEW FISH SPECIES

Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of fish, Opsariichthys iridescens, in east China, which features beautiful colors.

The research findings describe how the species is distinguished from congeners by morphological features, which have been validated through gene-based phylogenetic analysis.

TECH COOPERATION

As China expands its exchange of international talent, many who have studied or worked overseas have returned to China to start their own businesses, aiming to bring a new wave of technological cooperation and innovation between China and other countries.

Leveraging the international experience and networks they have accumulated, they have established cooperative relationships with research institutions and enterprises at home and abroad to help accelerate technological innovation at the academic level, and to promote technology integration and product upgrades in terms of application.

NEW T

OAD SPECIES

Chinese researchers have discovered a new horned toad species, which has been named Boulenophrys pepe, in Lianshan Bijiashan Nature Reserve in south China’s Guangdong Province.

The research findings, led by Guangdong Polytechnic of Environmental Protection Engineering and other institutions, were published in a recent edition of the international academic journal Zootaxa.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency