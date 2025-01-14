China Vows Action Against U.S. AI Export Restrictions



Beijing: China firmly opposes U.S. restrictions on artificial intelligence (AI) exports and will take resolute actions to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the restrictions further tighten export controls on AI chips and model parameters, while extending extraterritorial jurisdiction. They create obstacles for and interfere with third parties engaged in normal trade with China, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.





Guo stated that the United States had generalized the concept of national security, politicized and weaponized economic and technological issues, and misused export controls to maliciously suppress China. He emphasized that these actions severely undermine market rules and the international economic and trade order, significantly affecting the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and harming the interests of business communities of both China and the United States as well as various countries.





He remarked that AI is a shared asset of all humanity and should not be a game for wealthy nations and individuals, nor should it be used to create new development gaps. He criticized the United States for attempting to maintain its hegemony by introducing hierarchies in the field of artificial intelligence and for effectively depriving developing countries, including China, of their rights for technological progress and development.





Guo described the U.S. AI policy as a “stumbling block” to other countries, which contradicts the common interests of countries promoting the responsible development of AI, raising concerns about the United States initiating a new Cold War in technology. He mentioned that many U.S. technology companies and industry associations had explicitly opposed the measures taken by the Biden administration.





Guo highlighted China’s role as an active advocate and practitioner of global governance in AI. He pointed out that China has proposed the Global AI Governance Initiative, promoted the adoption of a resolution on AI capacity building by the United Nations General Assembly, and established a group of friends for international cooperation on AI capacity building.





He concluded by stating that China would continue to work with all parties to create an open, inclusive, universally beneficial, and non-discriminatory environment for the development of AI, ensuring that its benefits reach all countries.

