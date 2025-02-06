China’s Ning Zhongyan Aims for Gold at Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games



Harbin: Speed skater Ning Zhongyan, one of the flagbearers for China’s delegation at the 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games, expressed his aspiration to secure a gold medal on home ice in Heilongjiang Province. “I feel very honored and proud to be the flagbearer,” Ning remarked, reminiscing about his teammate Gao Tingyu, who was the flagbearer at the Beijing Winter Olympics and went on to win gold. Ning aspires to replicate this success at the upcoming games.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Ning, who finished fifth at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, is in promising form for the Asian Winter Games. He has previously earned four silver and four bronze medals from the 2024-2025 ISU World Cups. The Harbin 2025 event will be his debut at an Asian Winter Games, adding a layer of anticipation to his performance. Ning will compete in the men’s 1,000m, 1,500m, and team sprint, with a primary focus on the 1,500m event scheduled for the opening competition day this Saturday. He emphasized the importance of the 1,500m event, his specialty, as a good start could set the tone for the rest of the competitions.





Returning to the Speed Skating Oval of the Heilongjiang Ice Training Center has stirred emotions in the 25-year-old athlete. Having trained at this venue for about a decade, Ning expressed delight at witnessing its renovation, appreciating its new look and atmosphere. Ning also highlighted the significance of the Asian Winter Games beyond just athletic competition. Training alongside athletes from various countries and regions in ‘Team Gold,’ founded by Japanese speed skating icon Takagi Miho, Ning views the games as a platform for cultural exchange and mutual learning.





According to the organizers, more than 1,200 athletes from 34 countries and regions across Asia are set to compete in the Asian Winter Games, which opens on Friday.

