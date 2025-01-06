China’s Qinghai-Xizang Plateau Poised for Transformation into Global Copper Hub



Beijing: China has made significant breakthroughs in copper exploration on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau over the past four years, with the discovery of more than 20 million tonnes of copper resources.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the China Geological Survey under the Ministry of Natural Resources reported that the plateau currently holds four 10-million-tonne copper reserves. With an estimated potential of 150 million tonnes, it is expected to develop into a world-class copper resource base.





The plateau’s copper development is anticipated to ensure the security of China’s copper industrial and supply chains, noted Tang Juxing, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE). Copper plays an essential role in green energy initiatives, such as solar and wind power. Notably, electric vehicles require four times more copper than gasoline-powered cars.





China’s demand for copper has been rapidly increasing, positioning the country as the world’s largest consumer and net importer of the metal. Its annual copper consumption accounts for more than half of the global total. To meet this demand, China has intensified copper exploration over the past four years, discovering more than 30 million tonnes of new copper resources across regions including Xizang, Heilongjiang, Hubei, and Jiangxi.





The Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, which makes up over two-thirds of China’s total copper resources, is poised to rival the copper-rich Andes Mountains in South America. The Gangdise belt on the plateau is particularly notable, with over 43 million tonnes of copper resources. Exploration efforts in the eastern section of the Gangdise belt have already uncovered super-large-scale resources exceeding 10 million tonnes, and the western section holds great potential as well, according to Dorje, another academician of the CAE.





Dorje emphasized that current discoveries are only the beginning, with vast areas still left to explore. However, while the abundant resources present opportunities for economic growth, environmental protection remains a critical concern due to the plateau’s delicate ecosystem.





Dorje stressed the importance of balancing resource utilization with ecological preservation. “Environmental protection is the most important. Mining activities must have near-zero emissions, no pollution, and minimal ecological disturbance. Development must follow green mining principles, and after the resources are exploited, the environment must be scientifically and reasonably restored, reclaimed, and re-greened,” he stated.

